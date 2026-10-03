Kansas rushes for 480 yards in rout of Middle Tennessee

Dylan Edwards rushed for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Kansas to a 55-0 win over Middle Tennessee Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks improved to 2-2, while Middle Tennessee fell to 2-3.

Kansas quarterback Isaish Marshall completed 13 of 22 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 110 yards on 11 carries.

The Jayhawks defense held the Blue Raiders to seven first downs and 136 yards, including 81 through the air and 55 on the ground.

The Jayhawks led 3-0 after the first quarter on a 43-yarder by Martin Connington.

Edwards gained 52 yards in seven carries in the first quarter as the Jayhawks out gained the Blue Raiders 131-42. Kansas collected eight first downs in the quarter.

The Jayhawks drove 75 yards in 13 plays to take a 10-0 lead with 13:13 left in the half.

Edwards capped the 5:48 drive with a six-yard touchdown.

Kansas made it 17-0 with 4:23 to go in the half.

Edwards scored again from six yards out to cap a five-play, 60-yard drive that ate up 2:07.

Conington was able to nail a 35-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the half to give the Jayhawks a comfortable 20-0 lead at the break.

Kansas didn't wait long after halftime to score again.

Edwards scored his third touchdown from 12 yards out just with 12:20 left in the third quarter.

The score capped a six-play, 48-yard drive to make it 27-0.

Kansas made it 34-0 by driving 91 yards in six plays in 3:10 to score another touchdown with 6:53 left in the third quarter.

Marshall connected with Nahzae Cox from 34 yards out for the score.

Cox finished with two receptions for 42 yards.

The Jayhawks leading receiver was Bryson Hayes, who caught three passes for 50 yards.

Cam Pickett also pulled in six catches for 49 yards.

Jalen Dupree relieved Edwards and picked up 68 yards in 12 carries and a touchdown.

Chase Jenkins ran three times for 53 yards and a score. He averaged 17.7 yards per carry.