Keelon Russell scores 4 times as No. 7 Alabama routs No. 16 Mississippi State

Keelon Russell totaled four touchdowns and Alabama's defense forced four turnovers which allowed the seventh-ranked Crimson Tide to roll past No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 in a Southeastern Conference clash on Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss.

Russell threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one more. Rico Scott had 56 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Lotzeir Brooks added 96 receiving yards and Trae'shawn Brown produced 66 rushing yards and two TDs for Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC), which is 5-0 for the first time in Kalen DeBoer's three seasons.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor completed 19 of 34 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns but also threw two interceptions, matching his total in the first four games of the season combined for the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1), who have lost 17 straight games against the Crimson Tide.

Taylor went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury early in the fourth quarter and reserve Parker Puckett finished the game under center.

Anthony Evans III had 12 catches for 166 yards, both career highs, and two TDs for Mississippi State, which managed just 18 rushing yards after losing starting running back Fluff Bothwell to a lower body injury on his first carry.

The turnover problems began from the onset for the Bulldogs, who quickly found themselves in a 14-0 hole 6:30 into the game.

Mississippi State's opening drive ended abruptly when Taylor fumbled while pump-faking. It was recovered by London Simmons, and led to a 15-yard touchdown catch by Ryan Coleman-Williams five plays later.

The ensuing Bulldogs possession ended when Taylor was intercepted by Dijon Lee Jr., who returned it 30 yards for a score.

Mississippi State found the end zone on its third drive, when a 12-play possession was capped off by Taylor finding Evans for a 2-yard score.

Alabama restored its 14-point lead on the first play of the second quarter with Russell's 17-yard scramble.

The Bulldogs again cut it to a one-score game after a sequence where there were three turnovers in a five-play stretch -- a muffed punt followed by a pair of fumbles -- as Taylor connected with Zion Ragins for an 11-yard score.

Alabama responded with Brown's first touchdown run, covering seven yards, to take a 28-14 lead with 1:56 left before halftime. Mississippi State's Kyle Ferrie hit a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the half to cut the deficit to 28-17.

The Crimson Tide effectively put the game away by scoring the first 14 points of the second half to take a 42-17 lead with 7:07 left in the third quarter.

Mississippi State scored on its ensuing drive, but Alabama responded with back-to-back touchdowns to create the final margin.