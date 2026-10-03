NC State RB Jayden Scott (foot) leaves game vs. Louisville (College Football)

Steve Roberts

Sep 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (1) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

College Football

NC State RB Jayden Scott (foot) leaves game vs. Louisville

By Field Level Media

Oct 3, 20265 hours ago

Jayden "Duke" Scott, North Carolina State's top running back, left Saturday's home game against Louisville early with a lower-body injury.

He was later seen on the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot.

Scott walked to the locker room after a Wolfpack drive in the first quarter.

In his third season in Raleigh, Scott had 346 yards and four touchdowns on 57 carries through the Wolfpack's first four games. He ran five times for 12 yards on Saturday.

With Scott out, Davion Gause received the majority of the carries for NC State (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) through the first three quarters.

--Field Level Media

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