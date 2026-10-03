NC State RB Jayden Scott (foot) leaves game vs. Louisville

Jayden "Duke" Scott, North Carolina State's top running back, left Saturday's home game against Louisville early with a lower-body injury.

He was later seen on the sideline wearing a boot on his left foot.

Scott walked to the locker room after a Wolfpack drive in the first quarter.

In his third season in Raleigh, Scott had 346 yards and four touchdowns on 57 carries through the Wolfpack's first four games. He ran five times for 12 yards on Saturday.

With Scott out, Davion Gause received the majority of the carries for NC State (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) through the first three quarters.