No. 10 BYU loses star RB LJ Martin in tight win over TCU

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier rushed for two touchdowns and Faletau Satuala recorded a key interception as No. 10 BYU posted a 17-10 victory over TCU in Big 12 play on Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas.

Bachmeier rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries and completed 11 of 24 passes for 62 yards for the Cougars (4-0, 2-0 Big 12), who have started 4-0 in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Jaden Craig was 18-of-25 passing for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Horned Frogs (2-3, 0-2). Kari Ashley had six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown and Jeremy Payne had 100 yards from scrimmage (77 rushing, 23 receiving).

TCU had a 259-216 edge in total offense during a contest played mostly in rainy conditions.

BYU star running back LJ Martin carried just twice for 16 yards before exiting in the first quarter with a right leg injury. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was ruled out at halftime.

BYU took a 10-7 lead midway through the third quarter when Matthias Dunn booted a 49-yard field goal.

TCU's Nate McCashland attempted to tie it with 8:01 left in the game but his 46-yard field-goal attempt was short.

The Cougars then moved 72 yards on 10 plays and erased 5:55 off the clock. BYU had the ball at the TCU 21-yard line when Bachmeier took off on a quarterback draw, broke two tackles and later crashed into two Horned Frogs at the goal line for the touchdown and a 17-7 lead with 2:06 remaining.

McCashland kicked a 44-yard field goal to bring TCU within seven with 32 seconds left. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by BYU's Roger Saleapaga II to seal it.

The Horned Frogs were threatening in the second quarter when BYU's Satuala intercepted Craig and returned the ball 59 yards to the TCU 16-yard line.

Six plays later, Bachmeier dropped back to pass and saw a big hole in the middle of the field. On third-and-goal at the 9-yard line, he took off, dove high and charged through an opponent at the goal line to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first half.

The Horned Frogs knotted the score with 27 seconds left in the half when Craig tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to Ashley.