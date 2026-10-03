No. 12 Texas Tech throttles Colorado with four interceptions

John Curry intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchdown, Brice Pollock had two interceptions and Malik Esquerra added another pick as No. 12 Texas Tech rallied for a 29-7 victory over Colorado on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

All three third-quarter Colorado (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) drives ended in interceptions as the Red Raiders (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit.

As Curry rushed off the edge with 7:10 remaining in the game, he reached up and intercepted Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson's pass in the end zone for a 22-7 lead.

Will Hammond threw for 134 yards and a touchdown. J'Koby Williams rushed for 88 yards and Quinten Joyner ran in a score. Terrance Carter Jr. had a touchdown reception. Texas Tech held a 4-0 advantage in turnovers.

Isaac Wilson was 26 of 44 for 290 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Joseph Williams caught 10 passes for 93 yards and a score and also threw an interception on a trick play.

Texas Tech forced its first turnover when Colorado attempted a trick play from its own 13-yard line. Williams' pass was intercepted by Pollock, and Stone Harrington later converted the turnover into a 27-yard field goal as the Red Raiders pulled within 7-6 with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Esquerra's interception ended Colorado's next drive and led to Hammond's 11-yard touchdown pass to Carter with 3:01 left in the third quarter as the Red Raiders took their first lead at 12-7.

Pollock followed with his second interception of the game, and Harrington turned it into a 46-yard field goal on the next Texas Tech drive for a 15-7 advantage.

Colorado opened the scoring with Wilson's 8-yard touchdown pass to Williams at the 10:29 mark of the first quarter.

Texas Tech answered with a 52-yard field goal by Harrington to cut its deficit to 7-3 with 7:05 to play in the first quarter.

Joyner capped the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the game.