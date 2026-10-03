No. 2 Georgia shrugs off sluggish start, pulls away from Vanderbilt

ATHENS, Ga. -- Gunner Stockton completed 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns to help lead No. 2 Georgia to a 38-14 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Stockton connected with 10 receivers, including Dwight Phillips Jr., who had five catches for 75 yards and a score for the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), who have won all their games by at least 24 points.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) was without freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, who was scratched before the game with an undisclosed injury. Curtis, one of the top QB recruits in the 2026 high school class, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt in December.

In his place, Blaze Berlowitz completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. Junior Sherrill posted seven receptions for 107 yards and a score for the Commodores, who dropped their second straight.

Leading by seven at halftime, Georgia had its first possession of the second half aided by a fortuitous bounce on a 43-yard Lawson Luckie catch off a deflection. Stockton hit Elyiss Williams for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 8:21 remaining in the third to make it 28-14.

Georgia's Peyton Woodring tacked on a 39-yard field goal to extend the lead with 12:27 left in the fourth.

Ellis Robinson IV picked off Berlowitz on Vanderbilt's next play for the game's only turnover.

Georgia punctuated the runaway victory on Stockton's 12-yard scoring pass to Phillips with 6:02 remaining.

Stockton led a 10-play, 80-yard drive on Georgia's opening possession and found Landon Roldan on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Vanderbilt evened the score on Berlowitz's 60-yard touchdown toss to Sherrill with 12 seconds left in the opening quarter - the first points allowed in the first quarter by Georgia this year.

Two plays into the ensuing drive, Stockton connected with Roldan for 55 yards to Vanderbilt's 1-yard line, where Chauncey Bowens rushed for a score and a 14-7 lead.

The Bulldogs' Jordan Hall blocked Brock Taylor's 58-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

Georgia took advantage, as Stockton hit Phillips for a 30-yard pass to the 1-yard line, then handed the ball to Jaden Reddell for a touchdown at the 3:58 mark of the first half.

The Commodores cut their halftime deficit to 21-14 on Sedrick Alexander's 2-yard rush with 31 seconds remaining.