Panthers place WR Xavier Legette on IR

The Carolina Panthers placed wide receiver Xavier Legette on injured reserve Saturday due to a knee injury.

He is set to miss at least the next four weeks.

In Week 2, the 25-year-old reeled in a 55-yard reception against the Atlanta Falcons but sustained a knee injury on the play. He sat out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Legette was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Across his first two seasons, he recorded 924 yards and seven touchdowns in 33 games (25 starts).

The Panthers' receiving group could look thin on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Leading receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the team also promoted wide receiver Ja'seem Reed from the practice squad. Reed went undrafted in 2025 out of San Diego and is in line to potentially make his NFL debut.