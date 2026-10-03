Purdue holds off Illinois, snaps 19-game Big Ten losing streak

Ryan Browne passed for 255 yards and a touchdown and Jacobo Echeverria Lozano kicked three field goals to boost visiting Purdue to a 24-17 Big Ten victory against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

A Purdue defense that had surrendered 139 points over its last three games limited Illinois to two touchdowns while snapping a 19-game Big Ten losing streak. Both teams finished with 345 total yards.

The Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) traded scores down the stretch after the Fighting Illini drew to within 16-10 on Ethan Moczulski's 54-yard field goal with 8:15 to go.

Antonio Harris scored from one yard out and Browne ran in a two-point conversion attempt with 4:29 remaining for a 24-10 advantage. John Slaughter intercepted Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser on the ensuing possession as Purdue held on for its first conference victory since Nov. 25, 2023, against Indiana.

Houser hooked up with Ty Robinson for a 2-yard TD with 1:26 to play, but Purdue recovered the ensuing onside kick to close it out. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) has lost its first two Big Ten games for the first time since 2023.

Houser was 21 of 37 for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Collin Dixon had 10 catches for 116 yards and a score while Aidan Laughery rushed 12 times for 49 yards.

Browne was 18 of 27 passing. Asaad Waseem led Purdue with 98 yards on three catches. Fame Ijeboi gained 65 yards on 19 carries.

Echeverria Lozano's 33-yarder put Purdue ahead 16-7 with 6:05 left in the third quarter. The Fighting Illini squandered opportunities to get back in the game after that. They turned the ball over on downs from the Boilermakers' 17-yard line late in the third quarter and had a long touchdown pass called back on a holding penalty early in the fourth.

Purdue led 13-7 at halftime, scoring the game's first touchdown on a 21-yard scoring pass from Browne to Tra'Mar Harris with 4:16 left in the second quarter.

Illinois drew to within six points when Houser connected with Dixon for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left in the second quarter.

Purdue consumed 8:12 on the opening drive while covering 63 yards in 14 plays. Echeverria Lozano capped the possession with a 30-yard field goal.

Illinois answered with a similar drive by gaining 61 yards on 14 plays over 6:51, but Moczulski missed a 32-yard field-goal attempt.

Echeverria Lozano connected from 34 yards out to push Purdue's lead to 6-0 with 10:11 remaining in the second quarter.