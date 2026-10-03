QB Amari Odom shines in first start as Syracuse nips UConn in OT

Amari Odom ran for the decisive two-point conversion in overtime to punctuate his first start for Syracuse as the visiting Orange nipped UConn 42-41 on Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.

Odom had an electric performance for Syracuse (2-2), passing for 335 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score. Umari Hatcher had 12 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns, including a 17-yard score in OT to bring the Orange within 41-40.

UConn was called for roughing the passer on the touchdown pass, moving the ball to closer to the goal-line. Syracuse coach Fran Brown opted to go for the win and Odom cashed in by rushing up the middle and crossing the goal line.

Kalieb Osborne threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns for the Huskies (2-3), who scored 27 straight points between the third quarter and overtime. Cyncir Bowers ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns for UConn, while Trey Cornist had a 25-yard TD catch on the second play of overtime.

The Huskies then forced the Orange into 4th-and-goal from the 17, but Odom connected with Hatcher for the touchdown, setting up Odom's winning plunge.

Syracuse opened a 6-0 lead on its first possession, as Odom found Hatcher streaking down the middle for a 40-yard touchdown. UConn promptly answered on Osborne's 8-yard TD pass to Cam Abshire, but that was one of the only first-half highlights for the Huskies. UConn converted the extra-point to take a brief 7-6 lead.

The Orange outscored the Huskies 21-7 in the second quarter. Odom found Noah Meyers for a 4-yard score, then rushed one in from six yards out before finding a wide-open Hatcher for a 41-yard TD pass to make it 27-7. Cornist's 4-yard rushing score in the final minute brought UConn to within 27-14 at the half.

It appeared that Syracuse was in firm control when Odom and Daunte Bacheyie hooked up for a 34-yard TD pass on fourth-and-23 midway through the third, making it 34-14.

However, UConn scored the next three touchdowns and tied the game at 34-34 on Bowers' 71-yard TD run with 11:52 remaining in the fourth.

Both teams squandered scoring chances down the stretch in regulation. Odom threw an interception at the UConn 1-yard line with 5:51 remaining and Syracuse's Shay Barker missed a 44-yard field goal at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.