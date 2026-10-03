Report: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) to miss multiple games

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Saturday.
The 27-year-old Smith missed time in training camp due to the injury, but he was able to suit up for the first three games of the season, reeling in 19 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown. He did not participate in practice this week, however, as he dealt with the injury once again, and the Eagles listed him as out for their Week 4 home contest Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Inquirer reported that Smith could miss two to three games with the injury.
With Marquise Brown already sidelined by an ankle injury, Dontayvion Wicks is expected to serve as the team's top receiver against the Rams.
Smith recorded 77 receptions for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first five NFL seasons, including three campaigns with 1,000 or more receiving yards.
--Field Level Media