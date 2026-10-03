Report: Packers star Micah Parsons likely out until November

Green Bay Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons is continuing his recovery from a torn ACL and is not likely to see game action until November.

That's according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who said Parsons has not had any setbacks. But the three-time All-Pro, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Dec. 14 in a game against the Denver Broncos, is less than 10 months into the recovery from the knee injury and subsequent surgery.

Parsons, 27, is on the physically unable to perform list.

The Packers were rolling at 9-3-1 entering the game where Parsons got injured, then went 0-4 to close the 2025 regular season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Chicago Bears.

The 2026 Packers certainly could use a healthy Parsons. Green Bay is 1-2 and sitting last in the NFC North. The Jordan Love-led offense has scored just 56 points, and opponents have scored 91 points for an NFC-worst differential of minus-35 points.

The Packers have yet to open the 21-day practice window for Parsons, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who signed a four-year, $186 million extension with Green Bay after being acquired in an August 2025 trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Should he return in November, the Packers have games at the New England Patriots (Nov. 8), at home against the Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 15) and at the Los Angeles Rams for a Thanksgiving Eve game (Nov. 25).