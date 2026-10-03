Reports: Bears QB Tyson Bagent to start vs. Jets

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is expected to start Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

Bagent took the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week. He gets the nod over Case Keenum, who passed for 247 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in Monday night's 27-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after Bagent spent much of the previous week in concussion protocol.

Bagent was injured late in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20. He came on in relief of Caleb Williams, who sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain in that game.

Williams has been ruled out for the Bears (2-1) on Sunday against the Jets (1-2).

Bagent earned the No. 2 role in training camp but said earlier this week he was not pushing to unseat Keenum, who was given a game ball Monday night.

"There's a couple ways to think about it. Obviously, I would like everything that the football world can offer me. But then there's also the part that I am from Shepherd University, so I have absolutely zero ego in this and nobody is a bigger cheerleader and a fan of Case Keenum than I am," Bagent said. "I think he is the epitome of what I believe a quarterback is and is supposed to be. So it was fun to watch him play."

Asked on Friday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson did not reveal his QB1 plans. "We'll find out on Sunday," he said. "I know both of them are well prepared to play and win a game for us."

Bagent, 26, last started an NFL game during the 2023 season. He went 2-2 in place of former Bears quarterback Justin Fields. In 13 career games, Bagent has completed 65.8% of his passes for 971 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.