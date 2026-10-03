Reports: Pitt QB Mason Heintschel (knee) done for season

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

According to ESPN, Heintschel suffered the injury during Friday night's 35-33 road victory over Virginia Tech. he was scrambling in the third quarter when he took a hit to the knee while being tackled by two Virginia Tech players.

The sophomore has passed for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns against one interception this season while leading Pitt to its second 5-0 start since 1991.

Holden Geriner, a fifth-year quarterback, replaced Heintschel against the Hokies and is the likely starting quarterback when the Panthers host North Carolina on Oct. 10.

Heintschel completed 10 of 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown before exiting. Geriner went 8 of 12 for 78 yards and one score.

Geriner played previously for Auburn (2022-24) and Texas State (2025). He has completed 19 of 26 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns this season.