Seahawks place RB Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks placed rookie running back Jadarian Price on injured reserve Saturday with a chest injury.

Price had already been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers; now, he will miss at least the next four games.

Price, a first-round selection by the Seahawks out of Notre Dame in this year's draft, suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said this week that Price aggravated the injury during practice Wednesday.

Price had 28 carries for 119 yards across his first three games. He also caught four passes for 21 yards.

Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will step into larger roles with Price out. Wilson leads the team with 32 carries, and his 109 rushing yards trail only Price. Holani leads Seattle's running backs with six receptions and 50 receiving yards.

Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from an ACL tear, will be eligible to return in Week 5. Last season, he rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns.