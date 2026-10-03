Texas A&M cruises past Arkansas for first SEC win this season

Texas A&M got a much-needed bounce-back win as the Aggies ran all over Arkansas 34-7 for their first Southeastern Conference win of the season on Saturday night in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (3-2, 1-2 SEC) dominated Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) with 231 rushing yards on 49 attempts and four touchdowns. KJ Edwards led the way in the backfield with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who faced criticism for his play after consecutive losses to Kentucky and LSU, committed no turnovers. He was 13 of 19 for 170 passing yards as well as 66 yards on the ground and a touchdown on nine carries.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson was 13 of 25 for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chris Marshall made seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M capitalized after Dalton Brooks intercepted Jackson on the Razorbacks' first drive. Carsyn Baker punched it in from 2 yards on an eight-play drive that had seven rushing attempts, for a quick 7-0 lead with 9:27 remaining.

The Aggies' ensuing drive was more of the same as they used eight runs to get into the red zone, and Edwards got his first rushing touchdown of the day from 20 yards out with 3:00 left in the first quarter.

Arkansas responded when Marshall made a spectacular one-handed catch down the sideline for a 26-yard touchdown to pull the Razorbacks to 14-7 with 24 seconds left in the first.

Reed got in on the rushing attack with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to push the lead to 21-7 with 2:22 to go in the half. Texas A&M got into field-goal range and David Olano hit a 57-yarder as time expired in the first half to make it 24-7.

Edwards got his second touchdown on a 3-yard run a little more than two minutes into the second half to forge a 31-7 advantage. Olano capped the scoring with a 50-yard field goal with 14:50 left.

The Aggies have won 14 of their last 15 games against the Razorbacks.