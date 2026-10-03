Vanderbilt QB Blaze Berlowitz to start vs. No. 2 Georgia

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis has been ruled out of Saturday's game at No. 2 Georgia in Athens due to an undisclosed injury.

Blaze Berlowitz will get the nod in place of Curtis, who flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Commodores in December in a surprise that helped signify Vanderbilt's rise from the Southeastern Conference basement.

Berlowitz has completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 178 yards this season for the Commodores (3-1, 0-1).

Curtis, 19, has thrown for 746 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions, and he has rushed for two scores across his first four career games.