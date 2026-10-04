Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase evaluated for concussion

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was being evaluated for a concussion after hitting his head against the turf early in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Chase caught a 4-yard pass from Joe Burrow then had his facemask grabbed and pulled by the Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. While falling to the ground, Chase was hit by Jacksonville linebacker Ventrell Miller with his helmet hitting against the turf.

Chase, 26, left the game with three receptions for 26 yards that gave him 21 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns over four games this season.

In six NFL seasons, all with the Bengals, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has 541 receptions for 7,048 yards and 57 TDs.