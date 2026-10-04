Bills lose WR DJ Moore (shoulder), NT Ed Oliver (knee) against Pats

Receiver DJ Moore and nose tackle Ed Oliver will reportedly undergo testing and imaging on Monday after being injured during Sunday's 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Moore, 29, exited the contest in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury, marking the second time this season he has departed early due to an injury to that shoulder. He had one catch for 11 yards and rushed once for 6 yards.

Oliver, 28, injured his left knee in the third quarter when he was blocked from the side by a New England player. Oliver recorded three tackles and half a sack.

Cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) was hurt in the third quarter and told reporters after the game that he will be undergoing an MRI exam. Alford, 28, had two tackles and an interception that he returned 37 yards.

"I don't really know too much right now, but I feel good," Alford said. "I'm a warrior, so I'm ready for whatever."

Backup Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch (hamstring) also was injured during the contest. Couch, 27, did not record any stats during the game.