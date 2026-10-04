Broncos star CB Pat Surtain II injures ankle in loss to 49ers

Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II injured his right ankle and missed the second half of the team's 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Broncos (2-2) also lost the services of fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss to a rib injury for the second half, as well as reserve wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) in the third quarter.

Surtain, 26, sustained the non-contact injury away from the play when Purdy completed a 24-yard pass to Mike Evans with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. Surtain turned in coverage, then hopped on his left foot while keeping his right foot off the ground. He went to the ground and grabbed his right ankle before being helped off the field.

He was replaced by Jahdae Barron, while Kris Abrams-Draine filled in for Moss, 26, who had injured his ribs in the preseason, the team said.

Bryant, 23, was carted to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return. Broncos coach Sean Payton did not have updates on the injuries after the game.

Surtain had four tackles Sunday, giving him 21 through four starts this season.

He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024 and a Pro Bowl honoree the past four seasons.

Surtain has 300 tackles, 12 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 60 passes defensed in 84 regular-season games (83 starts) since 2021.

Denver selected Surtain ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Moss has 16 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed in starting the first four games. For his career, Moss has 188 tackles, three interceptions and 32 passes defensed in 49 regular-season games (34 starts). He led the league with 19 passes defensed last season.

The Broncos picked Moss in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Iowa.

Bryant had three catches on Sunday for 47 yards, for a season total of nine catches for 135 yards and one touchdown in the first four games (one start).

Denver drafted Bryant in the third round in 2025 out of Illinois.