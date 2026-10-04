Chiefs WR Rashee Rice exits with hamstring injury

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice exited in the first quarter with a right hamstring injury.

The Chiefs announced he was questionable to return.

Rice pulled up after corralling a first-down pass from Patrick Mahomes in the right flat. Rice had room to run but limped toward the sideline and out of bounds at the Kansas City 36 after a five-yard gain.

The Raiders bit hard on a play-action fake to running back Kenneth Walker III and left Rice open with room to run.

Rice made the grab in front of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and went directly to the bench as he reached the sideline. Rice remained on the sideline stretching and chatting with Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder.