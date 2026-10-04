Commanders WR Terry McLaurin inactive vs. Colts

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is inactive for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

McLaurin was added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury. He initially was listed as questionable before being ruled out for the Commanders (1-2).

McLaurin has a team-leading 141 receiving yards to go along with 10 catches and one touchdown. Fellow wideout Stefon Diggs paces Washington with 13 receptions and three receiving touchdowns.

Marcus Mariota was granted the start after fellow quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out Friday because of his dislocated left elbow. Mariota left the game in the first half with a knee injury, and the team said his return was questionable.

He was replaced by rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round draft pick out of Rutgers.

Also inactive for the Commanders were running back Rachaad White, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, safety Nick Cross, linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste and guard Sam Cosmi.

Indianapolis wide receiver Keenan Allen was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday as he nurses a groin injury.

Allen joined fellow wideout Darius Slayton, running back D.J. Giddens, defensive end George Gumbs, quarterback Riley Leonard and guard Dalton Tucker in being listed as inactive for the Colts (1-2).