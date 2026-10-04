DJ Lagway, Baylor smash Arizona State

DJ Lagway passed for 306 yards and four touchdowns and Baylor scored on seven of its first 10 possessions in a 55-19 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Baylor (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat Arizona State (2-2, 1-1) for the first time after losing the first two meetings in the series, including on a last-second field goal last year at Waco, Texas.

The Bears tallied 564 yards in total offense, including 244 on the ground, while their defense limited an opponent to less than 20 points for the fifth time in as many games this season.

Caden Knighten ran for a 75-yard touchdown and Ryelan Morris rushed for a 63-yard score for Baylor. Knighten and Morris each finished with 84 yards rushing. Morris had nine carries and Knighten six.

Lagway completed 25 of 40 attempts and did not throw an interception. Gavin Freeman finished with 115 yards on seven receptions.

Morris' 63-yard touchdown run and Lagway's 3-yard touchdown pass to Tony Livingston put Baylor ahead 14-3 with 3:01 left in the first quarter.

Baylor reached the end zone for the third straight possession when Lagway connected with Louis Brown IV for a 10-yard score with 14:10 remaining in the half, extending the lead to 21-3.

Carson Smith made his second field goal of the game, a 32-yarder with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter, to cut the deficit to 21-6.

With 1:51 left before halftime, Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley found Omarion Miller for a 30-yard touchdown, pulling the Sun Devils within 21-13.

The Bears extended the lead on a 36-yard field goal by Rhett Armstrong as time expired in the second quarter.

Baylor opened the second half driving 77 yards in nine plays to extend the lead to 31-13. Lagway connected with Hawkins Polley for a 3-yard touchdown pass for the score.

Five plays after Ryan Davis intercepted a Boley pass, Baylor scored on an 8-yard pass from Lagway to Jadon Porter to push the advantage to 38-13.

Boley finished 25 of 43 for 304 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Sun Devils were limited to 99 yards on 30 carries.