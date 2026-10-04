Drake Maye (3 TDs), Patriots stun Bills at home with late score (NFL)

Gregory Fisher

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

NFL

Drake Maye (3 TDs), Patriots stun Bills at home with late score

By Field Level Media

Oct 4, 20264 hours ago

Drake Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including a late, go-ahead TD pass to Efton Chism III, to lead the New England Patriots to a 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Chism's leaping, one-handed 23-yard TD catch plus Maye's pass to Rhamondre Stevenson for the two-point conversion gave the Patriots a 29-26 lead with 1:50 to play.

Craig Woodson intercepted a Josh Allen pass at the New England 19-yard line on the ensuing possession, and the Patriots (2-2) were able to run out the clock and hand Buffalo (3-1) its first loss in its new stadium.

Allen was 23-of-33 passing for 253 yards and one touchdown. Buffalo's Keon Coleman caught six passes for 116 yards and a TD. James Cook rushed for 75 yards and a score.

The Patriots struck first when Maye connected with Romeo Doubs (six receptions, 58 yards, two TDs) for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 7:01 left in the first quarter. The score capped a 12-play, 97-yard drive.

Buffalo tied the game on Cook's 8-yard TD run plus Tyler Bass' extra point 45 seconds into the second quarter.

New England regained the lead on Stevenson's 1-yard run with 5:38 left before halftime, but Buffalo responded when Allen scored from 2 yards away with one minute left. The TD gave Allen the most touchdowns from scrimmage (88) in franchise history, breaking a tie with Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas.

It remained 14-14 until Bass made a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half. The field goal was set up by Dee Alford's interception that he returned to the New England 9-yard line with nine seconds remaining. The interception came after Doubs lost control of the ball as he fell to the ground following a catch.

The Patriots were up 21-17 after Doubs caught a 2-yard TD pass with 8:15 left in the third, but Buffalo made it 21-20 on Bass' 38-yard field goal with 11:07 to play in the game.

The Bills regained their lead at 26-21 on Allen's 34-yard TD pass to Coleman with 4:27 left. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed.

--Field Level Media

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