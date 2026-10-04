Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) injured vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sustained a hamstring injury on his second carry of Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley was limping on the sideline at the end of a 6-yard run with 11:34 left in the first quarter. Replays showed him rubbing the back of his right leg before going to the medical tent.

He was replaced by Tank Bigsby before heading to the locker room. The team said he was questionable to return.

Barkley, 29, has rushed for 182 yards and no touchdowns in four games this season, including 8 yards on his two carries Sunday.

In his previous three games against the Rams since joining Philadelphia, Barkley rushed for 506 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries. That included a franchise-record 255-yard game on Nov. 24, 2024 and a team playoff-record 205 yards in a divisional round game on Jan. 19, 2025.

The Philadelphia offense already was playing without top wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and right tackle Lane Johnson (personal).