Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson was given a game designation as questionable earlier Sunday due to personal reasons before the Eagles ruled him out 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Philadelphia (2-1) is without six starters in all: Johnson, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, left guard Landon Dickerson, linebacker Zack Baun and safety Marcus Epps. Wideout Hollywood Brown, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and quarterback Cole Payton also were listed as inactive.

Rookie tackle Markel Bell started in place of Johnson.

Johnson, who turned 36 in May, told reporters in the summer that the 2026 season probably would be his last, citing priorities and his parents' health among his reasons.

The two-time first-team All-Pro reportedly was mulling retirement following a 2025 campaign that saw him sit out the final seven games of the regular season and the team's NFC wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a Lisfranc injury.

Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He has started all three games this season and 171 in his career since Philadelphia drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.

As for the Rams (1-2), star defensive end Aaron Donald joined tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerbacks Cam Lampkin and Jaylen Watson, offensive lineman Bill Murray, wide receiver C.J. Daniels and quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB) as inactive for the contest.