Jaguars knock off Bengals, who lose Ja'Marr Chase (concussion)

Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 22 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown to lead the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars past the Cincinnati Bengals 22-17 on Sunday.

It was the first time Lawrence defeated Joe Burrow in four career meetings. Bhayshul Tuten ran 17 times for 73 yards while Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 25-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars (3-1).

Burrow was 39-of-54 passing for 428 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Tee Higgins caught 11 passes for 157 yards while Chase Brown caught 11 passes for 71 yards for the Bengals (2-2).

The Jaguars thought they had iced the game on a third-down pass from Lawrence to Parker Washington but replay brought a 40-yard gain back and ruled Washington's heel out of bounds near midfield.

The Bengals and Burrow drove to the Jacksonville 25-yard line but on fourth-and-10, a pass for Brown came up short. On second down, Burrow missed an open Mike Gesicki in the end zone for the potential go-ahead score.

The Bengals played the second half without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who was knocked out of the game with concussion symptoms. He had three catches for 27 yards.

With 12 minutes left in the second quarter, Chase took a pass from Joe Burrow at the Jacksonville 30 and had his facemask turned by corner Jarrian Jones. As soon as Jones let go, linebacker Ventrell Miller lowered his helmet and hit Chase in the head, driving the receiver's head into the turf. Chase made it up on his own power, was examined in the tent and went to the locker room for concussion evaluation before being ruled out at halftime.

The officiating crew of referee Alex Moore called 23 accepted penalties, including 16 in the first-half penalties in the first half, most in the NFL this season for a half. Each team had touchdown runs wiped out by holding calls. Cincinnati's Samaje Perine had a 14-yard run by a Dylan Fairchild hold while Jacksonville's Tuten had a 44-yard run nullified by Ezra Cleveland. Tuten later had a 3-yard TD run negated by a hold.

The Bengals played the game without starting safety Bryan Cook (ankle). Russ Yeast and PJ Jules filled in for Cook.

Jacksonville took advantage of a Jourdan Lewis interception of Burrow and a 45-yard return to the Cincinnati 18 to score the game's first touchdown. Lawrence threw a pass over a trio of Cincinnati defenders to a wide-open Brian Thomas Jr. for a 13-3 lead just before halftime.

Cincinnati opened the second half with a 12-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a Burrow 15-yard touchdown strike over the middle to Gesicki.

With Jacksonville leading 16-10, the Bengals were on the brink of taking the lead. Burrow hit Higgins for 26 yards down to the Jacksonville 10. But on the next play, Burrow threw a pass for Mitch Tinsley that Foyesade Oluokun stepped in front of for an interception.