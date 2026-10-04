Jameis Winston, Giants outlast Cardinals to move to 3-1

Jameis Winston tossed three touchdowns and the New York Giants outlasted the Arizona Cardinals 36-24 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Winston overcame two interceptions and four sacks to complete 18 of 29 passes for 250 yards. He found tight end Theo Johnson on an 11-yard touchdown connection late in the third quarter for the go-ahead score.

In a back-and-forth game with three lead changes and six combined turnovers, the Giants (3-1) rallied out of a 14-3 first-quarter hole.

New York turned things around with a pair of touchdown passes from Winston to Malachi Fields and Malik Nabers, following the second of three Dominic Zvada field goals. The Giants led 19-17 at halftime when the Cardinals' Chad Ryland booted a 60-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired.

The Cardinals reclaimed the lead midway through the third quarter when Jacoby Brissett found a wide-open Elijah Higgins over the middle for a 2-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-19. But they couldn't come up with any more points after that.

Arizona (1-3) lost its third straight game after a season-opening road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brissett completed 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, including a walk-off pick-6 to end the game.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo ran for a key first down with just over three minutes left to allow New York to take more time off the clock, but the Giants settled for a 52-yard field goal by Zvada with 2:11 to play.

The Cardinals had one more chance.

Deonte Banks was whistled for an 18-yard pass interference call on a pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr., which moved the Cardinals down to the Giants' 4-yard line with 22 seconds to play. But Brissett threw three straight incomplete passes, and on fourth down Banks redeemed himself by intercepting Brissett and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown, running out the game clock.

The Cardinals had moments earlier lost starting offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to injury. They also lost right guard Isaiah Adams, who was carted off, and safety Andrew Wingard, who was carted away with a knee injury early in the game.