Kyle Monangai, Tyson Bagent stand out as Bears flatten Jets

Kyle Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Tyson Bagent passed for 268 yards to boost the host Chicago Bears to a 23-12 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Chicago (3-1) limited New York (1-3) to 157 total yards as the Jets lost their third game in a row. The Bears rolled up 492 yards of offense while collecting 34 first downs to the Jets' seven.

Bagent finished 25-of-34 passing, Rome Odunze had six catches for 94 yards and Monangai finished with 30 carries.

Jason Sanders connected on field goals of 36 and 30 yards for New York, which enjoyed a rare bright spot when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Bagent in the second quarter.

That stopped a record drought of 21 games without an interception for the Jets, who snagged their first pick since Jan. 5, 2025. New York had three potential interceptions nullified by penalty.

Bagent started one week after journeyman Case Keenum accounted for three total touchdowns while leading the Bears to a home victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, shining in his first start since December 2023.

Bagent was active for the Philadelphia game after spending much of the previous week in concussion protocol. He started sharply against the Jets, completing his first five passes, including gains of 21 and 20 yards to Odunze and Luther Burden III on successive plays.

Chicago marched 93 yards on 14 plays on the opening possession but didn't score, as Brandon Stephens stopped D'Andre Swift on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

The Bears visited the end zone on their next possession, with Monangai converting on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Cairo Santos followed Sanders' first field goal of the afternoon with separate 30-yard field goals over the final 2:29 of the half, giving the Bears a 13-3 edge at intermission.

A Sanders field goal pulled the Jets within 13-6 midway through the third quarter before the Bears pulled away with 10 straight points, including a 5-yard Monangai touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive.

Geno Smith connected with Isaiah Williams for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 9:16 left, but Sanders missed the point-after attempt.

Smith was 8-of-15 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Braelon Allen gained 59 yards on 14 carries while Williams had two catches for 73 yards.

Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was ruled out with a concussion in the fourth quarter.