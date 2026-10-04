Kyren Williams, Rams run past Eagles

Kyren Williams rushed for two late touchdowns to rally the Los Angeles Rams to a 24-20 victory against the Eagles on a soggy Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Williams scored from 4 yards out with 3:59 left and from 7 yards out with 1:10 remaining to lift the Rams (2-2) over the Eagles (2-2), who had never trailed to that point. Byron Young sealed the win with two sacks on Philadelphia's final drive.

Matthew Stafford overcame two first-half interceptions and finished with 316 yards on 32-of-51 passing. Puka Nacua had a touchdown run to go with 125 yards on nine catches and Williams gained 146 yards from scrimmage.

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns to Darius Cooper and Philadelphia built a 20-10 lead by halftime, but the offense largely struggled after losing Saquon Barkley to an early injury and finished 0-for-12 on third-down conversions with only 172 yards of offense. Hurts completed 12 of 27 passes for 93 yards.

Barkley went out with a right hamstring injury on the second snap of the game. The Eagles' short-handed offense was already playing without wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and right tackle Lane Johnson (personal).

The drive on which Barkley got hurt began with the Eagles' first takeaway of the season, an interception by Andrew Mukuba. It ended with Jake Elliott's 29-yard field goal. Philadelphia had been the only NFL team with zero takeaways and zero points in the opening quarter.

The Rams made it 3-3 with a 40-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis late in the first quarter.

Philadelphia built a 13-3 lead in the second quarter with a 56-yard field goal by Elliott and a juggling, 18-yard catch by Cooper in the end zone. Britain Covey set up Cooper's score with a 41-yard punt return.

After missing the previous two games with hip and groin injuries, Nacua scored his third career rushing TD from 2 yards out just after the two-minute warning to pull the Rams within 13-10.

Cooper DeJean's 25-yard interception return and a 25-yard pass-interference penalty against Trent McDuffie set up Cooper's second score. Hurts' 10-yard strike with three seconds left gave Philadelphia a 20-10 halftime lead.