Lamar Jackson exits, Ravens hold on to beat Titans

Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-20 passes but exited early in the Ravens' 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Baltimore.

The Ravens (3-1) snapped a four-game losing streak in their home stadium but needed their defense to hang on after the Titans (0-4) held them scoreless in the second half without Jackson, who did not play in the second half.

Jackson was sacked on Baltimore's final play of the second quarter by Jermaine Johnson II, who landed on Jackson's left ankle. Jackson was later seen on the sideline with his ankle wrapped.

Tyler Huntley played the rest of the game and completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards and ran for 16 yards on four attempts. The Ravens were held scoreless after taking a 24-7 lead to the half.

Cam Ward's 3-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson and two-point conversion pass to Gunnar Helm pulled the Titans within six with 1:12 left. But Malaki Starks recovered Tennessee's ensuing onside kick with 1:10 left and ran out the clock.

The Titans, who lost their first four games for the second consecutive season, were held to just a 33-yard field goal by Joey Slye in the second half until that late score.

Tennessee committed two costly first half turnovers -- an interception by Ward and a fumble after a catch by Carnell Tate -- which led to 10 points for the Ravens. Ward completed 20 of 31 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown and was intercepted on the Titans' first drive by Trenton Simpson. Tate caught nine passes for 145 yards.

Baltimore also stopped Tennessee on fourth down at the Ravens' 2 with 8:16 left in the second quarter. Nnamdi Madubuike stopped Tony Pollard short of a touchdown that would have tied the game at 14.

The Ravens responded with an eight-play, 98-yard drive that ended with Jackson finding Mark Andrews open in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown to put Baltimore ahead 21-7.

Derrick Henry beat his former team for the first time and finished with 73 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop continued his hot streak by making a 64-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.