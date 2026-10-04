Missouri rout of Florida shakes up AP Top 25; top teams unchanged

Missouri's surprise rout of Florida and Alabama's road blowout of Mississippi State on Saturday generated the most movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

The Tigers surged from 25th to 14th in the rankings after taking down the Gators 45-17 in Columbia, Mo. Florida tumbled from eighth to 16th one week after reaching the top 10 with a blowout win over Ole Miss.

As for the Crimson Tide, they switched places with reigning national champion Indiana, moving into sixth thanks to their 56-23 shellacking of the then-No. 16 Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss. The Hoosiers dropped to seventh despite taking care of Rutgers 47-15.

The top five remain unchanged: Texas, which was idle; Georgia, which pulled away in the second half to defeat Vanderbilt 38-14; Notre Dame, which struggled in beating North Carolina 37-26 on the road; Miami (Fla.), which went into Clemson and routed the Tigers 41-13 in prime time; and Ohio State, which toppled then-No. 14 Iowa 31-14 in Iowa City.

The Longhorns received 61 of 70 first-place votes from the AP's media panel. Georgia received six first-place votes, Miami got two and Indiana got one.

As for the rest of the top 10, BYU moved up from 10th to eighth after beating TCU 17-10 in Fort Worth; Ole Miss, which was idle, remained in ninth, and LSU inched up from 11th to 10th after blowing out FCS McNeese State 63-14.

Florida, Mississippi State and Iowa were the only ranked teams to lose in Week 5. Mississippi State dropped to 16th and Iowa fell to 20th.

No. 24 Kentucky used a two-point conversion in overtime to edge South Carolina 35-34 in Columbia, S.C., but the Wildcats fell out of the rankings anyway. Pitt, at 25th, took their place. The Panthers edged Virginia Tech 35-33 on Friday in a game marked by controversy. The ACC officials posted under the goal posts ruled a game-winning field-goal attempt by the Hokies no good as time expired. Replays made the call appear less clear.

AP Top 25

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami (Fla.)

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Indiana

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Missouri

15. Tennessee

16. Florida

17. Mississippi State

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. UCLA

22. Houston

23. Boise State

24. SMU

25. Pitt