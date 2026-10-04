NFL injury roundup: Lamar Jackson hurts ankle, star WRs go down

Lamar Jackson missed the second half of the Baltimore Ravens' 24-18 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but NFL Network reported that he's believed to be day-to-day with a left ankle injury.

Jackson was seen wearing a protective boot as he left the stadium, but Ravens coach Jesse Minter indicated that Jackson avoided a major injury and said "there were some talks" about him returning to the game.

The two-time MVP quarterback appeared to turn his left ankle when attempting to elude a sack by Jermaine Johnson II, who landed on the ankle as he fell to the ground.

Tyler Huntley took over with the Ravens leading 24-7 coming out of halftime. Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked twice in the first half. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.

The Ravens also lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), right guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles) throughout the course of the game. Minter had no additional information about their statuses postgame.

--The Washington Commanders lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a right knee injury in the first quarter of their 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Mariota was injured after being sacked by Laiatu Latu on a third-and-goal play. Mariota appeared to get his leg twisted under him while going down. He left the field under his own power, went to the locker room and was ruled out at halftime.

Mariota guided Washington to field goals on its first two possessions as he filled in for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow).

Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, replaced Mariota and became the first quarterback from the 2026 draft class to take a snap in a regular-season game. Kaliakmanis finished 15-of-33 passing for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Also, Commanders wide receiver and return specialist Jaylin Lane was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his lower left leg.

--The Cincinnati Bengals lost All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a concussion and No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins to an adductor injury in their 22-17 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chase, who had three catches for 27 yards, was ruled out with a concussion after his head hit the turf early in the second quarter. Higgins, who reeled in 11 receptions for 157 yards, exited in the fourth quarter and missed most of the Bengals' last possession.

The Bengals did not have further information about the status of Higgins, who returned for one play on the final drive but was unable to continue. Chase will enter the league's concussion protocol.

--Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice picked up a right hamstring injury during the first quarter of his team's 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and fellow receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a gruesome left ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Rice was hurt after corralling a first-down pass from Patrick Mahomes in the right flat. Rice had room to run but limped toward the sideline and out of bounds at the Kansas City 36 after a five-yard gain. Rice remained on the sideline, stretching and chatting with Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder. He didn't return to the game.

Thornton suffered a gruesome left ankle injury in the fourth quarter after reeling in a 55-yard pass from Mahomes. Treydan Stukes tackled Thornton from behind and the two got twisted as they fell to the ground. Thornton celebrated the catch by raising his right arm toward the stands. But he crumbled to the ground as soon as he tried to stand, and his left ankle was twisted in the other direction.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thornton's injury "doesn't look good" and added that he expects Thornton will return home with the team. NFL Network reported later Sunday night that Thornton sustained a dislocated ankle that was put back in place by doctors and will be evaluated on Monday. He is out indefinitely, per the report.

--Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball just twice during the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams before he sustained a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game early.

Barkley was limping on the sideline at the end of a 6-yard run with 11:34 left in the first quarter. Replays showed him rubbing the back of his right leg before going to the medical tent. The Eagles did not have an update on his condition after the game, but NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Barkley was seen walking normally as he left the stadium.

The Philadelphia offense already was playing without top wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and right tackle Lane Johnson (personal).

Johnson was a surprise on the team's inactive list Sunday morning, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni did not reveal the reason for the tackle's absence.

--Receiver DJ Moore and nose tackle Ed Oliver will reportedly undergo testing and imaging on Monday after being injured during a 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Moore exited the contest in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury, marking the second time this season he has departed early due to an injury to that shoulder. He had one catch for 11 yards and rushed once for 6 yards.

Oliver injured his left knee in the third quarter when he was blocked from the side by a New England player. Oliver recorded three tackles and half a sack.

Cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) was hurt in the third quarter and told reporters after the game that he will be undergoing an MRI exam. Alford had two tackles and an interception that he returned 37 yards.

--Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is believed to have sustained a season-ending Achilles tear on Sunday.

Cooper was carted off the field after suffering a noncontact injury during the third quarter of Green Bay's 17-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Not good," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters about Cooper's injury. Asked whether it was season-ending, he said, "I would suspect, yes."

Despite his early exit, Cooper, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, had a team-high nine tackles, a sack and an interception for the Packers.

--Denver Broncos starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (right ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) missed the second half of the 24-14 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Surtain was injured on a noncontact play in the last minute of the first half and finished with four tackles. Moss, who was dealing with a rib injury sustained in the preseason, made two tackles. Reserve wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) had three receptions for 47 yards before he was hurt in the third quarter. Head coach Sean Payton did not have updates on the injuries after the game.

--San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the team believes Kyle Juszczyk is dealing with a knee sprain. The fullback had two receptions for 28 yards against Denver before his exit.

--Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai, who took 30 carries for 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 23-12 home win over the New York Jets, injured his thumb during the game. Monangai told reporters he did not remember how he hurt it and will learn more on Monday.

--During a 30-23 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that sent them to an 0-4 record, the Los Angeles Chargers had four starters leave with injuries: wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot), left tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), right tackle Joe Alt (neck) and cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring).