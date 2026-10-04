NFL roundup: Cowboys' last-minute TD caps big 2nd half, upends Texans

Javonte Williams ran for three touchdowns in the second half and CeeDee Lamb scored on his 17th reception of the game with 40 seconds remaining as the Dallas Cowboys collected a high-voltage 34-30 comeback victory over the host Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Lamb posted a career-best 17 receptions and totaled 189 yards to help the Cowboys overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Jason Witten (18 in 2012) is the only Dallas player to have more receptions in a game. Dak Prescott completed 32 of 45 passes for 335 yards and Williams had 62 yards on 19 carries for the Cowboys (2-2).

C.J. Stroud was 21-of-31 passing for 347 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans (0-4), who have lost their first four games for the first time since 2020. Nico Collins caught seven passes for 118 yards and two scores after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Woody Marks rushed for a score.

Stroud guided the Texans on a nine-play, 87-yard drive to take a 30-27 lead with 2:23 left. The pivotal play was on third-and-14 from the Dallas 27-yard line. Stroud threw a short pass to Dalton Schultz at the 25. His lateral to David Montgomery was good for 19 more yards to the Cowboys' 6. Marks scored on the next play. Prescott then drove Dallas 74 yards on 11 plays, eventually connecting with Lamb for the winning points.

Patriots 29, Bills 26

Drake Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including a late, go-ahead TD pass to Efton Chism III, to lead New England over Buffalo in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Chism's leaping, one-handed 23-yard TD catch plus Maye's pass to Rhamondre Stevenson for the two-point conversion put the Patriots in front with 1:50 to play. Craig Woodson intercepted a Josh Allen pass at the New England 19-yard line on the ensuing possession, and the Patriots (2-2) were able to run out the clock and hand the Bills (3-1) their first loss in their new stadium.

Allen was 23-of-33 passing for 253 yards and one touchdown. Buffalo's Keon Coleman caught six passes for 116 yards and a TD. James Cook rushed for 75 yards and a score.

Ravens 24, Titans 18

Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing but exited early in Baltimore's home victory over Tennessee.

Jackson was sacked on the Ravens' final play of the second quarter by Jermaine Johnson II, who landed on Jackson's left ankle. Jackson was later seen on the sideline with his ankle wrapped. Tyler Huntley played the second half and completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards, but the Ravens (3-1) were held scoreless after taking a 24-7 lead to the half.

Cam Ward's 3-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson and two-point conversion pass to Gunnar Helm pulled the Titans (0-4) within six with 1:12 left. But Malaki Starks recovered Tennessee's ensuing onside kick with 1:10 left and Baltimore ran out the clock.

Rams 24, Eagles 20

Kyren Williams rushed for two late touchdowns to rally Los Angeles over Philadelphia on a soggy afternoon in Philadelphia. Williams scored from 1 yard out with 3:59 left and from 7 yards out with 1:10 remaining to lift the Rams.

Matthew Stafford overcame two first-half interceptions and finished with 317 yards on 32-of-51 passing for the Rams (2-2). Puka Nacua had a touchdown run to go with 125 yards on nine catches and Williams gained 147 yards (80 rushing, 67 receiving) from scrimmage. Byron Young sealed the win with two sacks on Philadelphia's final drive.

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns to Darius Cooper and Philadelphia (2-2) built a 20-10 lead by halftime, but the offense largely struggled after losing Saquon Barkley to an early hamstring injury and finished 0-for-12 on third-down conversions with only 172 yards of offense. Hurts completed 12 of 27 passes for 93 yards.

Jaguars 22, Bengals 17

Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown to lead visiting Jacksonville past Cincinnati.

It was the first time Lawrence defeated Joe Burrow in four career meetings. Bhayshul Tuten ran 17 times for 73 yards while Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 25-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars (3-1).

Burrow was 39-of-54 passing for 428 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Tee Higgins caught 11 passes for 157 yards while Chase Brown caught 11 passes for 71 yards for the Bengals (2-2), who played the second half without Ja'Marr Chase due to concussion symptoms.

Bears 23, Jets 12

Kyle Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Tyson Bagent passed for 268 yards to boost host Chicago to a victory against New York.

Chicago (3-1) limited New York (1-3) to 157 total yards as the Jets lost their third game in a row. The Bears rolled up 492 yards of offense while collecting 34 first downs to the Jets' seven. Bagent finished 25-of-34 passing, Rome Odunze had six catches for 94 yards and Monangai finished with 30 carries.

Geno Smith connected with Isaiah Williams for a 58-yard touchdown pass for New York, which enjoyed a rare bright spot when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Bagent in the second quarter. That stopped a record drought of 21 games without an interception for the Jets, who snagged their first pick since Jan. 5, 2025.

Giants 36, Cardinals 24

Jameis Winston threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns as New York outlasted Arizona in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants (3-1) shrugged off a 14-3 deficit as Winston fired second-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Fields and Malik Nabers (six catches, 112 yards). Winston's 11-yard strike to Theo Johnson with 1:44 left in the third erased Arizona's last lead.

Jacoby Brissett hit 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards, two yards and three interceptions. He drove the Cardinals (1-3) to the Giants' 2-yard line in the final minute trailing 30-24, but Deonte Banks picked off a fourth-down pass and returned it 98 yards for a score on the game's final play.

Colts 30, Commanders 13

Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns, and the Colts pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the undermanned Commanders in London.

Taylor finished with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, as Indianapolis (2-2) made the most of their 257 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones shrugged off a pair of early turnovers to complete 19 of 34 passes for 143 yards and an interception.

Washington (1-3) played most of the day with rookie Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback after starter Marcus Mariota suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter and wasn't able to return. Kaliakmanis completed 15 of 33 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Packers 17, Buccaneers 14

Jordan Love threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns as Green Bay held on against Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fla.

Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft caught 2-yard touchdown passes from Love as the Packers (2-2) never trailed. Evan Williams and Edgerrin Cooper picked off passes and Trey Smack booted a 58-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 10-7 halftime lead.

For Tampa Bay (0-4), rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels hit 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards and rushed for 55 yards in his first start playing for the injured Baker Mayfield (thumb). Sean Tucker rushed for a touchdown and Kenneth Gainwell caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut the Packers' lead to 17-14 with 14:49 to play.