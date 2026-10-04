No. 18 Southern California surges past Washington, holds on for win

No. 18 Southern California scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns less than two minutes apart, then held firm on Washington's final drive to survive with a 25-21 win on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Trojans (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten Conference) surrendered a pair of fourth-down conversions that allowed the Huskies (3-2, 0-2) to advance into the red zone with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

On one of its fourth-down conversions, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. evaded pressure and hit Chris Lawson while on the move for a 43-yard gain.

USC's defense buckled down, however, including on third-and-4 from the USC 12-yard line when Kameryn Crawford beat his blocker to bring down Williams from the blind side. The sack forced Washington into another fourth-down scenario.

Prophet Brown denied the Huskies a third conversion on the drive, batting down Williams' throw into the end zone and preserving the win.

Defense played a critical role for USC throughout the second half. The Trojans' go-ahead touchdown came when Elijah Newby forced Williams to fumble and USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart scooped up the turnover, running it back 48 yards for a touchdown.

Just 1:50 earlier in the third quarter, Jayden Maiava connected with Tanook Hines for a 10-yard touchdown that cut into Washington's 21-10 lead. The Huskies pulled ahead by two scores when Williams' short pass to Decker DeGraaf turned into a 42-yard run to the end zone.

Following this breakdown, USC did not allow another score. Washington's first touchdown came on a trick play, as wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Baron Naone.

The Huskies answered Waymond Jordan's 8-yard touchdown carry in the second quarter with a Kade Eldridge goal-line touchdown rush just before halftime.

Maiava finished with one of his more statistically muted efforts, going 21-of-34 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. King Miller led the Trojans with 81 yards rushing.

Williams finished 15-of-26 passing for 198 yards. Brian Bonner rushed for 89 yards in the loss, Washington's second straight defeat, both coming in conference play.