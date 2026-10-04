Packers, behind Jordan Love and defense, keep Bucs winless

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers' defense forced a pair of interceptions en route to a 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.

Love completed 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards and Tucker Kraft had six catches for 42 yards and a score for the Packers (2-2), who moved to 2-0 on the road.

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, making his first career start, completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown for Tampa Bay (0-4), which remains the NFC's last winless team. Daniels also rushed for 55 yards as he played in place of the injured Baker Mayfield.

Leading by three at halftime, Green Bay opened the second half with an eight-play scoring drive, capped by Love's 2-yard touchdown pass to Kraft.

Daniels answered with the first touchdown pass of his career, as he hit Kenneth Gainwell for a 10-yard score to cut the Buccaneers' deficit to 17-14 with 14:49 left in the fourth.

Green Bay threatened to add on, but Kaleb Johnson lost a fumble on Tampa Bay's 3. Cornerback Zyon McCollum recovered at the Bucs' 4.

The Buccaneers were forced to punt, but then got the ball back on another takeaway. Love was intercepted by Jacob Parrish at the Tampa Bay 7 with 4:22 remaining.

Tampa Bay advanced to the Packers' 46 on its last drive but was turned away on downs with 1:25 remaining.

Daniels was picked off on Tampa Bay's second drive. Evan Williams jumped a route and pulled in the interception at the Packers' 32. Green Bay took advantage as it pieced together a 16-play, 68-yard drive, chewing up more than nine minutes, to take a 7-0 lead on Love's 2-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden.

Tampa Bay evened the score on Sean Tucker's 2-yard rushing TD with 5:13 remaining in the first half.

Daniels threw his second interception with less than a minute left before halftime, this time picked off by Edgerrin Cooper.

Green Bay then finished the half with a 58-yard field goal by Trey Smack for a 10-7 lead at the break.