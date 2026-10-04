Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper likely done for season with Achilles tear

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is believed to have sustained a season-ending Achilles tear on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Cooper was carted off the field after suffering a noncontact injury during the third quarter of Green Bay's 17-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Not good," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters about Cooper's injury. Asked whether it was season-ending, he said, "I would suspect, yes."

Despite his early exit, Cooper, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, had a team-high nine tackles and a sack for the Packers (2-2). His interception 36 seconds before halftime set up a 58-yard field goal by Trey Smack that gave Green Bay a 10-7 lead.

"That's one of those things that it's a win, but it don't feel like a win," Green Back linebacker Zaire Franklin told ESPN. "Obviously, me and Coop, we're locked in. So, just my boy going down, that hurt."

Isaiah McDuffie replaced Cooper and finished with four tackles.

The Packers drafted Cooper, 24, in the second round in 2024. He has 30 tackles, three sacks and an interception this season.

"He's somebody that just sets the tone into every game," Packers safety Evan Williams said. "He's somebody that's going to get us all jump-started. That's going to be definitely a tough hole to fill, but again at the same time, it's a next-man-up league."