Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to return vs. Titans

Lamar Jackson did not start the second half for the host Baltimore Ravens in their game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury and is questionable to return. Tyler Huntley opened the second half for the Ravens, who led 24-7.

The two-time MVP quarterback appeared to turn his left ankle when attempting to elude a sack by Jermaine Johnson II.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked twice in the first half. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been ruled out with a calf injury.