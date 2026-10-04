Report: Seahawks to work out RB Joe Mixon

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in free-agent running back Joe Mixon for a workout, Fox Sports reported Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are looking to add backfield depth after placing rookie Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve Saturday. Seattle signed Velus Jones Jr. off its practice squad Saturday to take Price's spot on the roster. Zach Charbonnet (knee) will be eligible to return in Week 5.

Mixon, 30, played his first seven seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in four of them. During that span, he compiled 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns rushing, to go with 283 receptions for 2,139 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

In 2024, he joined the Houston Texans, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. He earned his second career Pro Bowl selection as a result.

Mixon missed the 2025 season with a foot injury. The Texans released him last March.