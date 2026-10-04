Report: Steelers DL Derrick Harmon (knee) to miss multiple weeks (NFL)

Ken Blaze

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) is taken off the field for an injury against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Steelers DL Derrick Harmon (knee) to miss multiple weeks

By Field Level Media

Oct 4, 20264 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Per the report, injured reserve is a consideration for the Steelers (2-2) after Harmon was carted off the field on Thursday during the first half of a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was sporting a walking boot after the game.

Harmon, 23, recorded 12 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in four games (one start) this season.

He has totaled 39 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in 16 career games (nine starts) since being selected by the Steelers with the 21st overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

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