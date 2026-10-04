Report: Steelers DL Derrick Harmon (knee) to miss multiple weeks

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Per the report, injured reserve is a consideration for the Steelers (2-2) after Harmon was carted off the field on Thursday during the first half of a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was sporting a walking boot after the game.

Harmon, 23, recorded 12 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in four games (one start) this season.

He has totaled 39 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in 16 career games (nine starts) since being selected by the Steelers with the 21st overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.