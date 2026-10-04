Reports: NFL looking into official’s apparent profanity at player

The NFL is investigating a game official appearing to use profanity toward a player during Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, according to multiple media reports.

A video posted on X by JC Tretter, executive director of the NFL Players Association, appears to show line judge Jeff Seeman cursing at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during the fourth quarter of New York's 36-24 win.

The clip is silent and lasts eight seconds.

The Cardinals were down 27-24 and facing a third-and-2 when Jacoby Brissett attempted a pass to McBride, who was hit by Giants cornerback Dru Phillips before the ball arrived. Officials didn't throw a flag, and Arizona punted.

McBride appealed to Seeman about the no-call, and Seeman responded by appearing to direct profanity at the tight end. McBride shook his head and appeared to point towards the broadcast camera which had caught the moment before a Cardinals coach led him away from Seeman and down the sideline.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," Tretter posted on X. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard."

The Atlantic reported that the NFL said it was "looking into the matter" not long after Tretter's post.

McBride didn't discuss the incident with reporters, and the NFL Referees Association has not yet responded to requests for comment.