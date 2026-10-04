Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Mizzou runs it up in rout of No. 8 Florida

Austin Simmons threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Jamal Roberts ran for 211 yards and three scores, and No. 25 Missouri's defense shut down star running back Jadan Baugh in a 45-17 victory Saturday afternoon over No. 8 Florida in Columbia, Mo.

Roberts broke two long second-half runs, one for 77 yards and later an 80-yard touchdown for the Tigers, who scored 35 straight points after the score was tied 10-10 late in the first half, scoring on six straight possessions. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz improved to 2-10 against teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

Simmons hooked up with Donovan Olugbode on a 47-yard touchdown pass, and with Caleb Goodie Sr. on a 31-yard score in the second quarter. Cayden Lee led the Tigers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), with 110 receiving yards on eight catches. Simmons finished 23-of-30 passing.

Baugh, a Heisman Trophy candidate after the first month of the season, gained only 13 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Gators (4-1, 2-1). He came in with 11 touchdowns to lead FBS, and had rushed for at least 100 yards in five straight games dating back to last season.

No. 2 Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 14

Gunner Stockton completed 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs to victory over the Commodores in Athens, Ga.

Stockton connected with 10 receivers, including Dwight Phillips Jr., who had five catches for 75 yards and a score. The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) have won all their games by at least 24 points. They outscored the Commodores 17-0 in the second half after going into halftime with a 21-14 lead.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) was without freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, who was scratched before the game with an undisclosed injury. In his place, Blaze Berlowitz completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. Junior Sherrill posted seven receptions for 107 yards and a score for the Commodores, who dropped their second straight game.

No. 3 Notre Dame 37, North Carolina 26

CJ Carr threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Fighting Irish beat the Tar Heels in rainy conditions in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jordan Faison caught two touchdown passes as part of an eight-catch, 132-yard receiving effort for Notre Dame (5-0). Carr completed 21 of 29 passes for 234 yards. Jonaz Walton rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries.

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for three touchdowns, two interceptions and 208 yards for North Carolina (2-2), which was held to 285 yards of total offense. Jordan Shipp had 109 receiving yards on seven catches.

No. 4 Miami 41, Clemson 13

Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for two touchdowns and Darian Mensah passed for a TD and ran for another to lead the Hurricanes in a rout of the host Tigers.

Miami (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings while beating Clemson (3-2, 2-1) on its home field for the first time since 2010. Fletcher finished with 77 yards on 16 carries. Mensah completed 18 of 27 passes for 227 yards.

The Hurricanes' defense recorded six sacks, including five in the first half, against Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds. He completed 29 of 44 passes for 295 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, which resulted in a 39-yard pick-six by Miami's JJ Dunnigan to close the scoring.

No. 5 Ohio State 31, No. 14 Iowa 14

Jeremiah Smith set two more school records and strengthened his Heisman Trophy candidacy as the Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

Smith, a junior, made his 36th career touchdown catch in the third quarter to surpass Chris Olave's school record and give Ohio State a 24-6 lead. On Ohio State's next drive, Smith's 10th catch of the game was his 206th for the Buckeyes to move one ahead of former record-holder Emeka Egbuka. Smith finished with 11 catches for 206 yards.

Iowa finished with just 238 total yards and lost the turnover battle 2-0.

No. 6 Indiana 47, Rutgers 15

Josh Hoover was 20-for-27 passing for 251 yards and four touchdowns, Turbo Richard racked up a career-high 204 yards and a score on the ground and the Hoosiers thrashed the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J.

The Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) extended the nation's longest winning streak to 21. Lee Beebe Jr. had a big second half to finish with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Charlie Becker made eight catches for 107 yards and two TDs. Indiana became the first Big Ten team with two 100-yard rushers and two 100-yard receivers in one game since 1995.

Rutgers' AJ Surace relieved Dylan Lonergan at quarterback before halftime, with Lonergan apparently injured on a QB sneak attempt. Surace was the more effective passer for the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2), with 128 yards and a 53-yard touchdown to Ben Black III.

No. 7 Alabama 56, No. 16 Mississippi State 23

Keelon Russell totaled four touchdowns, as the Crimson Tide rolled past the Bulldogs in an SEC clash in Starkville, Miss.

Russell threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one more. Rico Scott had 56 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC), which is 5-0 for the first time in Kalen DeBoer's three seasons.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor completed 19 of 34 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bulldogs have lost 17 straight games against the Crimson Tide. Taylor went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury early in the fourth quarter, and reserve Parker Puckett finished the game under center.

No. 10 BYU 17, TCU 10

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier rushed for two touchdowns and Faletau Satuala recorded a key interception as the Cougars downed the Horned Frogs in Big 12 play at Fort Worth, Texas.

Bachmeier rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries and completed 11 of 24 passes for 62 yards for BYU (4-0, 2-0 Big 12), which has started 4-0 in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. Star running back LJ Martin carried the ball just twice for 16 yards before exiting in the first quarter with a right leg injury. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was ruled out at halftime.

Jaden Craig was 18-of-25 passing for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception for TCU (2-3, 0-2). Kari Ashley had six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown and Jeremy Payne had 100 yards from scrimmage (77 rushing, 23 receiving).

No. 11 LSU 63, McNeese 14

Sam Leavitt passed for three touchdowns in limited action, Corey Barber Jr. caught two of the scoring passes, Harlem Berry and Stacy Gage each rushed for more than 100 yards as the host Tigers thrashed the FCS-level Cowboys in Baton Rouge, La.

Leavitt, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury, did not run the ball and played just the first half before being relieved by Landen Clark with LSU (4-1) leading 35-0. Leavitt passed for 176 yards and an interception.

Barber, a freshman who had just one reception for 15 yards before Saturday, finished with seven catches for 83 yards and his first career TDs. Berry had the first 100-yard rushing game of his two-year career, finishing with 125 yards and a score, and Gage rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on six carries. The Tigers outgained McNeese (2-4) 731-196 and finished with a 37-6 advantage in first downs.

No. 12 Texas Tech 29, Colorado 7

John Curry intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchdown, Brice Pollock had two interceptions and Malik Esquerra added another pick as the Red Raiders rallied for a victory over the Buffaloes in Boulder, Colo.

All three third-quarter Colorado (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) drives ended in interceptions as the Red Raiders (5-0, 2-0) overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit. As Curry rushed off the edge with 7:10 remaining in the game, he reached up and intercepted Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson's pass in the end zone for a 22-7 lead.

Texas Tech's Will Hammond threw for 134 yards and a touchdown. J'Koby Williams rushed for 88 yards and Quinten Joyner ran in a score. Wilson was 26 of 44 for 290 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Joseph Williams caught 10 passes for 93 yards and a score and threw an interception on a trick play.

No. 17 Tennessee 24, Auburn 14

DeSean Bishop rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three second-half touchdowns to rally the Volunteers past the Tigers in the first matchup between these SEC foes since 2020 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The former walk-on from Knoxville carried 34 times while becoming the first Tennessee running back to go for 200 yards and three scores since Eric Gray in 2019. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel benched freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon late in the first half after he went 3-for-8 passing for no yards and one interception. Backup George MacIntyre completed 8 of 10 passes for 86 yards.

Auburn's Byrum Brown was 22-for-33 passing for 159 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed for 107 yards on 19 attempts and scored the first touchdown for the Tigers, who built a 7-3 halftime lead.

No. 18 Southern California 25, Washington 21

The Trojans scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns less than two minutes apart, then held firm on the Huskies' final drive to survive with a win in Los Angeles.

The Trojans (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten Conference) surrendered a pair of fourth-down conversions that allowed the Huskies (3-2, 0-2) to advance into the red zone with less than a minute remaining in regulation. USC's defense buckled down, however.

USC's Jayden Maiava finished with one of his more statistically muted efforts, going 21-of-34 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. King Miller led the Trojans with 81 yards rushing. Demond Williams Jr. finished 15-of-26 passing for 198 yards and one touchdown and Brian Bonner rushed for 89 yards for Washington.

No. 20 Houston 27, UCF 17

Conner Weigman scored three times on the ground in the second half as the host Cougars shrugged off a ragged first 40 minutes and roared from behind to beat UCF.

Weigman's third rushing touchdown, a 1-yard plunge with 10:15 to play, gave Houston (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) its first lead. On the ensuing drive, Weigman -- who finished with 239 passing yards -- connected with Trent Walker for a 43-yard catch-and-run to set the table for Jonathan Dimas' 40-yard field goal with 4:14 to play.

Keyone Jenkins passed for 253 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to lead UCF's (3-2, 1-1) attack. Josh Derry caught seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

No. 21 SMU 25, Boston College 16

The host Mustangs carried a three-point lead into halftime and nearly pitched a second-half shutout in a win over the Eagles. Kevin Jennings threw touchdowns to Randy Pittman Jr. and Derrick McFall after intermission, finishing 20-for-30 passing for 160 yards.

SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) sacked Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie five times and held the Eagles (2-3, 0-2) scoreless over seven straight possessions from the first quarter until a touchdown with 2:07 left in regulation. Marques White recorded three of the five sacks.

McKenzie also threw for two scores and 208 yards on a 20-of-31 passing day. He also led all ball carriers with 74 yards on 21 attempts. Evan Dickens and Danny Edgehill each caught one touchdown pass.

No. 22 Boise State 37, Utah State 18

Maddux Madsen passed for two touchdowns and Dylan Riley rushed for two scores as the Broncos ran away with a victory over the Aggies in the inaugural Pac-12 contest for both teams at Boise, Idaho.

Madsen completed 17 of 21 passes for 244 yards as the Broncos (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah State for the 11th consecutive time and 23rd time in the past 24 meetings. Matt Wagner and Ben Ford caught touchdown passes for Boise State, which also saw Jake Ripp return an interception for a touchdown.

Javen Jacobs caught a touchdown pass and rushed for 139 yards on 10 carries, including gains of 64 and 46 yards for Utah State (1-4, 0-1). Eli Wood had seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Grady Brosterhous completed 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 24 Kentucky 35, South Carolina 34 (OT)

Kenny Minchey's two-point-conversion pass to Willie Rodriguez lifted the Wildcats to an overtime win over the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Minchey connected with Henry Boyer on a 6-yard touchdown to set up the successful two-point attempt and cap the largest road comeback in program history after Kentucky (4-1, 2-1 SEC) trailed 17-0 in the second quarter. Minchey had 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

LaNorris Sellers threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 17 times for 147 yards. Matt Fuller and Jabree Coleman each had a rushing touchdown, while Mazeo Bennett Jr. had 92 receiving yards, and DJ Black and Brown each caught a touchdown pass for South Carolina (2-3, 0-3).