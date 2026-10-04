Vikings improve to 4-0 with 5 FGs, keep Dolphins winless

T.J. Hockenson had 13 receptions for 119 yards, and the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Kyler Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 247 yards for Minnesota, which improved to 4-0 for the 11th time in franchise history. Aaron Jones Sr. finished with 128 all-purpose yards (94 rushing, 34 receiving) and Will Reichard kicked five field goals.

Ollie Gordon II had nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown to lead Miami (0-4). Malik Willis completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards and lost a fumble.

The Vikings kicked three field goals in the first half to grab a 9-0 advantage.

Reichard started the scoring with a 47-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. Myles Price set up the scoring opportunity with a 36-yard punt return to the Miami 38-yard line.

Reichard connected again, this time from 50 yards, to boost the Vikings' lead to 6-0 with 7:08 remaining in the first half.

Reichard's third field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired in the first half. He made a 33-yarder after the Vikings' offense produced a 10-play, 61-yard drive.

The Dolphins got on the scoreboard with 11:56 to go in the third quarter. Riley Patterson hit a 27-yard field goal after Gordon put Miami in scoring position with a 53-yard run.

The special-teams showcase continued as Reichard made a 41-yard kick to give the Vikings a 12-3 lead with 6:35 left in the third.

Miami pulled within 12-10 in the final minute of the quarter. Gordon bounced to his left and jumped over a defender for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

The Vikings responded with their fifth field goal on the next possession. Reichard split the uprights from 29 yards to make it 15-10 with 6:41 remaining in the game.

Minnesota played without star wideout Justin Jefferson because of a sprained left ankle.