Agent: WR Tyreek Hill likely to sign this week

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill could sign with a team this week, his agent told ESPN on Monday.

The free agent was released by the Miami Dolphins in the offseason and hasn't played since a season-ending knee injury in September 2025.

Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Hill, told ESPN he is negotiating with teams interested in signing the 32-year-old who is known to have been in contact with at least one former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs consider wideout Tyquan Thornton out indefinitely with a dislocated ankle. He was hurt during his first career two-TD game Sunday at Las Vegas, when Kansas City also lost Rashee Rice (hamstring) in the first quarter.

ESPN reported that the Chiefs have discussed bringing Hill back into the fold. A five-time first-team All-Pro, Hill was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016. After six successful seasons in Kansas City, he was traded to the Dolphins before the 2022 season.

Hill teased a return last week with rumors connecting him to the Chiefs, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens, among others.

"I think I'm ready for some cold weather," the eight-time Pro Bowl selection wrote on X last Wednesday, two days after he posted that it was "almost time to get off the couch and get to work."

Hill posted a workout clip on Instagram last week which showed him cutting while running on the beach with no sign of issues stemming from the torn ACL and dislocated left knee sustained 13 months ago.

Rosenhaus said Hill plans to play only for a contender. The Giants and Ravens are 3-1 and the Chiefs are 4-0.

He played in four games in 2025 with Miami and caught 26 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.