Ashton Daniels, Florida State look to run past Louisville

Resurgent Florida State brings hopes of climbing back into Atlantic Coast Conference title contention to Louisville in a crucial conference clash Friday night.

Louisville (2-3, 1-2 ACC) has lost by three points in all three defeats, and can't afford a third conference loss. The Seminoles (3-2, 1-1) lead the all-time series 18-6 and won the last meeting in Louisville in 2022.

Louisville ranks 125th nationally in total defense, allowing 423 yards per game, and 130th in passing defense (266.8). It has offset a strong season on the offensive end, led by quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who has thrown for 1,394 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.

In a 31-28 loss at NC State last week, the Cardinals played without safety Koen Entringer and gave up 373 passing yards to Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey. Louisville also allowed 120 yards rushing.

"Some of the things that we've done in the past have not been as efficient, so we have to adapt those calls and give our guys the best chance to succeed," Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. "And then there's been others that we bust things. And so why is it so hard to be on the same page? We've got to simplify things and make the communication easy, and eliminate as many adjustments as we can based on things we're getting."

Florida State's defense had quite the opposite performance during its 38-7 home rout of Virginia. The Seminoles recorded 10 sacks and held the Cavaliers to 205 total yards, including just 37 on the ground.

A breakout performance from quarterback Ashton Daniels was still the talk of Tallahassee on Monday as FSU began its shorter week of practice.

Daniels ran for 136 yards on 17 carries and a program-record five touchdowns, including an 81-yard score in the third quarter.

Daniels has completed 70 of 116 passes for 1,111 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Daniels has rushed for nine touchdowns and 278 yards on 57 attempts.

"He was a great playmaker," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "You see the respect that the defense tonight had for our backs, our receivers and the way they were trying to defend us. I think Ash earned some respect tonight on the performance he had."