Bengals WR Tee Higgins (adductor) day-to-day, could play Week 5

While Ja'Marr Chase is in the league's concussion protocol, his longtime receiving mate in Cincinnati, Tee Higgins, may not have to miss game action following his adductor injury Sunday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins is day-to-day, and he didn't rule out the possibility that Higgins could play Week 5 at the Miami Dolphins.

"(We'll) see where he is at this week," Taylor told reporters.

Higgins injured his adductor following a toe-tapping sideline grab late in Cincinnati's 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left briefly and returned for one play on the Bengals' final drive but was unable to continue.

Higgins reeled in 11 receptions for 157 yards. The 27-year-old has 25 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown in four games this season for Cincinnati (2-2).

His production Sunday was critical after Chase, 26, was ruled out with a concussion after his head hit the turf early in the second quarter.

Chase, 26, has 21 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns over four games this season. In six NFL seasons, all with the Bengals, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has 541 receptions for 7,049 yards and 57 touchdowns.

In his seventh season in Cincinnati, Higgins has 414 catches for 5,842 yards and 46 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year, posting a career-high 11 touchdowns.