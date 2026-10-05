Buccaneers say S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) out 2-4 weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss two to four weeks after suffering a rib fracture, coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

Winfield, 28, suffered the injury late in Tampa Bay's 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday that dropped the Bucs to 0-4.

A two-time Pro Bowler (2021, 2025) and former first-team All-Pro (2023), Winfield has nine career interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, 18 sacks and 561 tackles in 89 career games (all starts). This is his seventh NFL season after being selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Winfield had 24 tackles through the first four games of this season.

The Buccaneers, already playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, have a short week as they prepare to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.