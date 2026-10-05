DE Marcus Davenport announces retirement after release from Bears

Veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport confirmed his retirement Monday, NFL Network reported.

Davenport, 30, saw action in one game with the Chicago Bears this season, recording one tackle in 12 defensive snaps in Sunday's 23-12 home victory over the New York Jets.

A nine-year pro and first-round draft choice (No. 14 overall) of the Saints in 2018, Davenport appeared in 63 games over his first five seasons in New Orleans, recording 21 1/2 sacks.

His playing time tailed off in recent seasons due to injuries and ineffectiveness. He appeared in just 15 games (11 starts) over the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2023), Detroit Lions (2024-25) and Bears.

Davenport's career stats included 25 sacks, 166 tackles, seven forced fumbles and 71 quarterback hits in 78 games (43 starts).