Eagles take drop-in travel approach to London game vs. Jaguars

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants to prepare for the Jaguars at home, delaying travel for Sunday's game in London to Friday.

The travel plan calls for a charter flight scheduled to span around seven hours from Philadelphia to England on Friday, with the Eagles returning immediately after the game Sunday.

"We felt like leaving Friday was best for our team, this team, and with the schedule that we have with the weeks coming up," Sirianni said. "At the end of the day, I got to make those decisions and this is the decision I chose, with the help of great people."

The wisdom in covering more than 7,000 air miles in a tight window of time -- roughly 48 hours -- is likely to be a hot topic for the Eagles. Because of the time change, the Eagles will land in London on Saturday morning.

The potential for jet lag was not a deterrent for Sirianni as the Eagles (2-2) try to rebound from consecutive losses to the Bears and Rams.

"We went through all of this," Sirianni said. "We feel like this is giving our team the best chance to win."