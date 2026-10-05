NFL suspends two officials for unprofessional conduct

The NFL on Monday suspended line judge Jeff Seeman two games and referee Adrian Hill one game for separate instances of professional conduct.

NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George issued the suspensions.

Seeman made headlines Sunday when he was caught on video saying "f-- you" twice to Arizona tight Trey McBride while he worked the Cardinals' game at the New York Giants. McBride was complaining about the lack of a pass interference call late in the game, and the video caught the attention of NFL Players Association executive director JC Tretter.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," Tretter wrote on social media. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard."

Hill was officiating the Minnesota Vikings' home game against the Miami Dolphins when, on a play that was whistled dead for a penalty, Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II blocked Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson into Hill, knocking him down.

Hill took umbrage and was seen yelling at Wilson to go back to his team's huddle, though Wilson told reporters later that the situation was "funny" and Hill was "cool about it" after Wilson apologized.