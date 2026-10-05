No. 16 Florida needs quick rebound against talented South Carolina

After a serious dose of Southeastern Conference reality set in last weekend at Missouri, No. 16 Florida aims to get back in the business of living up to the hype of its first four games.

The Gators (4-1, 2-1 SEC) will host last-place South Carolina (2-3, 0-3) early Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., against a talented but underperforming Gamecocks squad that is reeling under sixth-year coach Shane Beamer.

Following a flashy 4-0 start that vaulted the Gators back into the national discussion, coach Jon Sumrall's squad became a 2026 darling thanks to a high-flying offense with plenty of skill players and a bruising Heisman Trophy candidate in running back Jadan Baugh.

Its shocking 52-28 home blowout of then-No. 4 Ole Miss rocketed Florida 13 spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25. One Saturday later, the Gators were humbled by Missouri's relentless offensive assault and a defense that tamped down the visitors' traditional fireworks.

The Tigers ended up as 45-17 winners and dominated Florida in total yardage, 560-325.

Baugh, who had four 100-yard games and 11 touchdowns during the Gators' 4-0 start, was shut down. After rushing for 12 yards the first time he touched the ball, Baugh finished with 13 yards on 12 carries.

The debacle sent the Gators tumbling eight spots to No. 16, one behind Missouri.

"You know, talked to our team this morning about how we have to move on," Sumrall said Monday. "We're challenging our guys to pick up, move on."

Moving on means facing a dangerous South Carolina bunch that Sumrall declared the most talented team his Gators will have faced.

"You look at South Carolina on film, they're as good talent-wise as anything we've seen this year by far," Sumrall said. "They're the best talent team that we have played to date. And you look across their entire roster ... They've got NFL guys everywhere. Like all over the tape.

"So, it's going to be a really formidable test because these guys, they got dudes."

Yet the Gamecocks have lost three straight games -- two by one score -- including last weekend's troubling 35-34 home loss to then-No. 24 Kentucky, which actually dropped out of the Top 25 after winning on the road with a 2-point conversion in overtime.

Beamer and his squad were booed off Williams-Brice Stadium's field after blowing a 17-0 lead, which suggests the coach's seat is hotter than ever.

Fortunately for the Gamecocks, the play of quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been heating up, too.

Sellers rebounded from a poor outing against Alabama by passing for 226 yards and two scores while rushing for a season-high 147 yards on 17 carries.

"LaNorris responded the right way," Beamer said Sunday. "I thought he was freaking awesome last night. He, without a doubt, played his best game.

"I mean, some of the throws he made last night, like, wow. Timing, stepping up in the pocket, taking a hit, showing arm strength to be able to get the ball out and to his target. Some of his runs, I mean, he was awesome."

Beamer said star edge rusher Dylan Stewart, suspended for one game following the 49-18 loss on Sept. 26 in Tuscaloosa, has apologized to the coach and team for punching Alabama tight end Josh Ford.

Florida, meanwhile, expects to regain explosive sophomore wide receiver Vernell Brown III (17 catches, 271 yards, 2 touchdowns). He missed the Missouri game with a strained knee, but Sumrall said he has been cleared to participate.